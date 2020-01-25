Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $182.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $170.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

