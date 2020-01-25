Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $1,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $277,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $165.67 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

