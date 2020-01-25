Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 236 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,880,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $194.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $195.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

