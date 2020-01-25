Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

