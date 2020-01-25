Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.