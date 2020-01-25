Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $755,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $145.69 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.