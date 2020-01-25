Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

