Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $195,032,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $323.05 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

