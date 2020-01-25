Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $49.28 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.