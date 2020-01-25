Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $95.96 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

