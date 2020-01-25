Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

