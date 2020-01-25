Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 5.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $261.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.