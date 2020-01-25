Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,035,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,938,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $184.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

