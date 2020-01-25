Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,935,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,468,000 after buying an additional 140,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

