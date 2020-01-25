Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:DLX opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

