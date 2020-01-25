Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $119.80 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

