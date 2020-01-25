Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 743.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.