Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.