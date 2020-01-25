Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $12,430,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,264.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

