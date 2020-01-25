Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $81.92 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises approximately 9.2% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $81,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,966,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at about $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at about $176,928,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

NYSE EDU opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

