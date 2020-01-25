Brokerages Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Ryerson reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 41.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

