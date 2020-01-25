Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 742,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 526,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

