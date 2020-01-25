Buckingham Research Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $140.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by Buckingham Research from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $123.61 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,602,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,938,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.