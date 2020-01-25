Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $20.59 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.