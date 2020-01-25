Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Up 5.8%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 999,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,348,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, an early stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies. The company focuses on developing and marketing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant.

