Cashbery Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Hits $159,359.00

Cashbery Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Cashbery Coin has a total market cap of $159,359.00 and $57.00 worth of Cashbery Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cashbery Coin has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Cashbery Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashbery Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin Coin Profile

Cashbery Coin is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Cashbery Coin’s total supply is 90,013,848 coins and its circulating supply is 67,186,714 coins. Cashbery Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashberycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashbery Coin is cashberycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cashbery Coin

Cashbery Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashbery Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashbery Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashbery Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashbery Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashbery Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.