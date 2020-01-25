Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a negative rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.76.

NYSE XEC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

