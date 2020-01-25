Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $72.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

XEC stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

