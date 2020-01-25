CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.92. The company has a market cap of $471.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 232 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

