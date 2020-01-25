Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.1% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Natixis raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 842,644 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,840,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 66.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,295,000 after purchasing an additional 464,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

