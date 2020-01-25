Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,525 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.55 million, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

