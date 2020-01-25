Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $3,807,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $303,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $344,192.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,747 shares of company stock worth $1,664,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

