Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

