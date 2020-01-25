Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 26.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $80.21 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

