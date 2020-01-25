Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16,475 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 42.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of 113.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.