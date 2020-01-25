Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 145.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 49,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

TWST stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $720.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

