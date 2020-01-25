Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.67 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

