Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CBPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE CBPX opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $377,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

