Craneware’s (CRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Craneware alerts:

CRW opened at GBX 1,980 ($26.05) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,359 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.74. The company has a market cap of $531.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn purchased 1,171 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.