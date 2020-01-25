Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 3.2%

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 390,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 382,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Crystal Lake Mining Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

