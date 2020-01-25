Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

