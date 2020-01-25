Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 24,520 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

