Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

