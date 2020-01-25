Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,044,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

