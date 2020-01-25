Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

