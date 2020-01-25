Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,952 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after buying an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,463,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE SU opened at $32.34 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

