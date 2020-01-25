Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $278.25 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $280.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

