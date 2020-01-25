Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 217.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,576 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ASIX opened at $18.08 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. AdvanSix’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

