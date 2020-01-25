Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

