Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,211,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $214.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average is $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

